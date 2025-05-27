Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 9th Communication Battalion change of command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a battalion change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2025. The ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Robert A. Doss III, to the oncoming commander, Lt. Col. Raymond N. Takor. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 20:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965331
    VIRIN: 250604-M-TE664-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111046720
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 9th Communication Battalion change of command, by Cpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines, 9th Comm, USMC, USMCNews, IMIG, Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download