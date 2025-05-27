B-Roll: 9th Communication Battalion change of command

U.S. Marines with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a battalion change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2025. The ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Robert A. Doss III, to the oncoming commander, Lt. Col. Raymond N. Takor. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
