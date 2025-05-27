Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Trail Breaker Gunnery

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Maj. India Hunter 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command conduct crew-served weapons training, engaging targets with M2HB .50 caliber and M240B machine guns during Operation Trail Breaker Gunnery at Idaho Combat Training Center, April 28 – 16 May, 2025. Operation Trail Breaker Gunnery is a 364th ESC training event, consisting of gunnery crews from 96th Sustainment Brigade, 652nd Regional Support Group and 654th Regional Support Group, focusing on crew-served weapons qualification while simultaneously developing qualified cadre to sustain future gunnery programs across the command. (U.S. Army Video by Maj. India Hunter)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 18:08
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US

    364ESC, 79th TSC, Weapons Qualification, Army Reserve, Training

