U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command conduct crew-served weapons training, engaging targets with M2HB .50 caliber and M240B machine guns during Operation Trail Breaker Gunnery at Idaho Combat Training Center, April 28 – 16 May, 2025. Operation Trail Breaker Gunnery is a 364th ESC training event, consisting of gunnery crews from 96th Sustainment Brigade, 652nd Regional Support Group and 654th Regional Support Group, focusing on crew-served weapons qualification while simultaneously developing qualified cadre to sustain future gunnery programs across the command. (U.S. Army Video by Maj. India Hunter)