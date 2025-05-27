Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART: Amphibious Combat Vehicles Embark USS Harpers Ferry

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles attached to 3rd Assault Amphibious Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct nighttime qualifications aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 30, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 18:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965326
    VIRIN: 250603-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111046588
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, QUART: Amphibious Combat Vehicles Embark USS Harpers Ferry, by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU, ACV, QUART, Qualifications, Amphibious

