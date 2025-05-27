U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles attached to 3rd Assault Amphibious Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct nighttime qualifications aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 30, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 18:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965326
|VIRIN:
|250603-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111046588
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART: Amphibious Combat Vehicles Embark USS Harpers Ferry, by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
