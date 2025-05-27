37th Annual College & University Graduation Ceremony Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members, veterans and civilians were recognized during a graduation ceremony at Saint Martin’s University, Washington, May 30, 2025. The event honored individuals who completed certificate, associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs between January 2024 and May 2025. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Cotman, commanding general of the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and U.S. Air Force Col. Sokora Deputy Joint Base Commander and commander of 627th Air Base Group at Joint Base Lewis-McChord served as keynote speakers, commending graduates for their dedication to education, service and leadership.