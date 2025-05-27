Service members, veterans and civilians were recognized during a graduation ceremony at Saint Martin’s University, Washington, May 30, 2025. The event honored individuals who completed certificate, associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs between January 2024 and May 2025. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Cotman, commanding general of the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and U.S. Air Force Col. Sokora Deputy Joint Base Commander and commander of 627th Air Base Group at Joint Base Lewis-McChord served as keynote speakers, commending graduates for their dedication to education, service and leadership.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 17:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|965325
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-OF321-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111046563
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|LACEY, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th Annual College & University Graduation Ceremony Reel, by PV2 Joshua Terry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.