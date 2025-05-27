Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th Annual College & University Graduation Ceremony Reel

    LACEY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Terry 

    I Corps

    Service members, veterans and civilians were recognized during a graduation ceremony at Saint Martin’s University, Washington, May 30, 2025. The event honored individuals who completed certificate, associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs between January 2024 and May 2025. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Cotman, commanding general of the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and U.S. Air Force Col. Sokora Deputy Joint Base Commander and commander of 627th Air Base Group at Joint Base Lewis-McChord served as keynote speakers, commending graduates for their dedication to education, service and leadership.

