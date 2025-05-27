Soldiers from America's First Corps conducted a physical training session with Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, at Thunder Performance Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 2, 2025. The session emphasized shared readiness, resilience and building strong teams through collective effort. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Shadica Price)
This work, Gen. Clark PT at Thunder H2F, by SGT Shadica Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
