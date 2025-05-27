Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Clark PT at Thunder H2F

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Shadica Price 

    I Corps

    Soldiers from America's First Corps conducted a physical training session with Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, at Thunder Performance Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 2, 2025. The session emphasized shared readiness, resilience and building strong teams through collective effort. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Shadica Price)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 17:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965324
    VIRIN: 250602-A-AY861-6358
    Filename: DOD_111046530
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

