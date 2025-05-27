3-17 CAV Apache Gunnery

AH-64 Apache's assigned to 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct an aerial gunnery at Townsend Bombing Range on Jan. 28, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 16:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965319
|VIRIN:
|250128-A-BY519-1483
|Filename:
|DOD_111046338
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
