    3-17 CAV Apache Gunnery

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    AH-64 Apache's assigned to 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct an aerial gunnery at Townsend Bombing Range on Jan. 28, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965319
    VIRIN: 250128-A-BY519-1483
    Filename: DOD_111046338
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-17 CAV Apache Gunnery, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

