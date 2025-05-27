4-3 Table III aerial gunnery b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment Assault helicopter battalion (AHB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct table III aerial gunnery at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. Crew members demonstrated their operational skills by engaging multiple targets at range with the M240 in order to maintain readiness and lethality within the unit. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)