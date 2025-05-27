Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-3 Table III aerial gunnery b-roll

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment Assault helicopter battalion (AHB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct table III aerial gunnery at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. Crew members demonstrated their operational skills by engaging multiple targets at range with the M240 in order to maintain readiness and lethality within the unit. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965310
    VIRIN: 250115-A-BY519-4239
    Filename: DOD_111046152
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

