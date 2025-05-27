U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment Assault helicopter battalion (AHB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct table III aerial gunnery at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. Crew members demonstrated their operational skills by engaging multiple targets at range with the M240 in order to maintain readiness and lethality within the unit. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 15:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965310
|VIRIN:
|250115-A-BY519-4239
|Filename:
|DOD_111046152
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 4-3 Table III aerial gunnery b-roll, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
