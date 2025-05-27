The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center is enhancing its Combat Support Integrator Course, a program designed to equip combat air base squadron leaders with the skills to train and lead warfighters for deployment. (U.S. Air Force video by Kevin Strong, edited by Luke Allen)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 15:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|965307
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-HE309-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111046111
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFIMSC Refines Combat Integrator Course, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.