    AFIMSC Refines Combat Integrator Course

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center is enhancing its Combat Support Integrator Course, a program designed to equip combat air base squadron leaders with the skills to train and lead warfighters for deployment. (U.S. Air Force video by Kevin Strong, edited by Luke Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 15:34
    Location: US

