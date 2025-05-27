Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Nashville 2025: U.S. Marine CorpsStaff Sergeant Cameron Madden Interview

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Cameron Madden, a station commander with Marine Corps Recruiting Sub-Station Clarksville, participates in an interview discussing the Marines' 250th birthday, Marine Week Nashville and why he joined the Marine Corps at First Horizon Park, Nashville, Tennessee, June 2, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living 'Semper Fidelis' or 'Always Faithful' to their nation and to each other. (Marine Corps video by Sgt. Madison S. Santamaria)

