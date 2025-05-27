Marine Week Nashville 2025: U.S. Marine CorpsStaff Sergeant Cameron Madden Interview

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Cameron Madden, a station commander with Marine Corps Recruiting Sub-Station Clarksville, participates in an interview discussing the Marines' 250th birthday, Marine Week Nashville and why he joined the Marine Corps at First Horizon Park, Nashville, Tennessee, June 2, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living 'Semper Fidelis' or 'Always Faithful' to their nation and to each other. (Marine Corps video by Sgt. Madison S. Santamaria)
|06.02.2025
|06.04.2025 19:46
|Interviews
|965302
|250602-M-MF519-2001
|DOD_111046072
|00:06:26
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|0
|0
