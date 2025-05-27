Technology Operational Experimentation Events 25.1 Expeditionary Medicine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 10th Marines Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct a casualty evacuation drill as part of the Technology Operational Experimentation Event 25.1 at Tactical Landing Zone Bluebird, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 13, 2025. Office of Naval Research Global Experimentation and Analysis, partnered with Marine Corp Warfighting Lab, planned and executed the event focused on evaluating emerging technologies to enhance battlefield medical response, improve the speed and effectiveness of tactical combat casualty care, and increase survivability in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)