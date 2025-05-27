Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Technology Operational Experimentation Events 25.1 Expeditionary Medicine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 10th Marines Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct a casualty evacuation drill as part of the Technology Operational Experimentation Event 25.1 at Tactical Landing Zone Bluebird, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 13, 2025. Office of Naval Research Global Experimentation and Analysis, partnered with Marine Corp Warfighting Lab, planned and executed the event focused on evaluating emerging technologies to enhance battlefield medical response, improve the speed and effectiveness of tactical combat casualty care, and increase survivability in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965301
    VIRIN: 250514-M-JI447-1001
    Filename: DOD_111046057
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technology Operational Experimentation Events 25.1 Expeditionary Medicine, by Cpl Meshaq Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download