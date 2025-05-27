U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 10th Marines Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct a casualty evacuation drill as part of the Technology Operational Experimentation Event 25.1 at Tactical Landing Zone Bluebird, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 13, 2025. Office of Naval Research Global Experimentation and Analysis, partnered with Marine Corp Warfighting Lab, planned and executed the event focused on evaluating emerging technologies to enhance battlefield medical response, improve the speed and effectiveness of tactical combat casualty care, and increase survivability in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965301
|VIRIN:
|250514-M-JI447-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111046057
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Technology Operational Experimentation Events 25.1 Expeditionary Medicine, by Cpl Meshaq Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
