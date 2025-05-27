92F Spotlight Cpl. Valdez

U.S. Army Cpl. Isaiah Valdez explains why he takes a certain pride in his job of providing fuel and ammunition to our pilots and flight crews running missions such as aerial gunnery tables. The petroleum supply specialist is crucial in establishing and maintaining a forward presence during future large scale combat operations which extends operational reach. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|01.14.2025
|06.04.2025 15:48
|Video Productions
|965300
|250114-A-BY519-3311
|DOD_111046039
|00:00:51
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|1
|1
