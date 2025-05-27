92F Spotlight Cpl. Valdez

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965300" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Cpl. Isaiah Valdez explains why he takes a certain pride in his job of providing fuel and ammunition to our pilots and flight crews running missions such as aerial gunnery tables. The petroleum supply specialist is crucial in establishing and maintaining a forward presence during future large scale combat operations which extends operational reach. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)