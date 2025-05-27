Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    92F Spotlight Cpl. Valdez

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Cpl. Isaiah Valdez explains why he takes a certain pride in his job of providing fuel and ammunition to our pilots and flight crews running missions such as aerial gunnery tables. The petroleum supply specialist is crucial in establishing and maintaining a forward presence during future large scale combat operations which extends operational reach. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 15:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965300
    VIRIN: 250114-A-BY519-3311
    Filename: DOD_111046039
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92F Spotlight Cpl. Valdez, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

