    23rd EBS conduct BTF Europe

    MORON AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bryan Guthrie 

    Minot Air Force Base

    The 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct Bomber Task Force Europe at Moron Air Base, Spain, May 27, 2025. This BTF deployment demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate from flexible, dispersed locations while maintaining strategic reach and precision. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bryan Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965293
    VIRIN: 250527-F-DN281-7001
    Filename: DOD_111045938
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: MORON AIR BASE, ES

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd EBS conduct BTF Europe, by SSgt Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    bombers
    Moron AB
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 Stratofortress

