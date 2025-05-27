Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Croatia in Immediate Resolve

    CROATIA

    06.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Croatian Army Lt. Col. Robert Budimir-Bekan, deputy commander and chief of staff of the Guards Mechanized Brigade, discusses the Croatian Army’s role in Operation Immediate Response and the importance of testing communication systems at Josip Jović Barracks, Udbina, Croatia, June 4, 2025. The exercise strengthens bonds between participating nations.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 14:36
    TAGS

    We Are NATO
    DefenderEurope
    Sword of Freedom
    Immediate Reponse

