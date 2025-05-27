Croatian Army Lt. Col. Robert Budimir-Bekan, deputy commander and chief of staff of the Guards Mechanized Brigade, discusses the Croatian Army’s role in Operation Immediate Response and the importance of testing communication systems at Josip Jović Barracks, Udbina, Croatia, June 4, 2025. The exercise strengthens bonds between participating nations.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 14:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|965290
|VIRIN:
|250604-A-PT551-3665
|Filename:
|DOD_111045883
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|HR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Croatia in Immediate Resolve, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
