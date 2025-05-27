MCRC conducts morning PT during Marine Week Nashville

U.S. Marine Corps Recruiters and poolees from Recruiting Sub-Station Murfreesboro, Recruiting Station Nashville, gather for a pool function at Bicentennial Park in Nashville, June 2, 2025. During Marine Week Nashville, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command interacted with local high schools and businesses and supported sporting events, ceremonies and performances from the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 14:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965283
|VIRIN:
|250602-M-AK947-1054
|Filename:
|DOD_111045794
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
