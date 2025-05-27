Defense Leaders Discuss Fraud Risk Management During House Hearing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kelly P. Mayo, Defense Department Office of the Inspector General deputy inspector general for investigations and director of the Defense Criminal Investigative Services, and Seto J. Bagdoyan, director of forensic audits and investigative service for the U.S. Government Accountability Office, testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform’s government operations subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, June 4, 2025.