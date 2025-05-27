Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Leaders Discuss Fraud Risk Management During House Hearing

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Kelly P. Mayo, Defense Department Office of the Inspector General deputy inspector general for investigations and director of the Defense Criminal Investigative Services, and Seto J. Bagdoyan, director of forensic audits and investigative service for the U.S. Government Accountability Office, testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform’s government operations subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, June 4, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 14:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 965278
    Filename: DOD_111045751
    Length: 01:40:15
    Location: US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLive
    Defense on Demand

