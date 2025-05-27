Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Robert G. Born Retreat Ceremony B-Roll

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Spc. David Dumas 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Brig. Gen. Robert G. Born was bid farewell by the 1st Cavalry Division with a retreat ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 3rd, 2025. Born served two years as the Deputy Commanding General of Maneuver. (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Dumas)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965276
    VIRIN: 250604-A-UG808-1001
    Filename: DOD_111045733
    Length: 00:06:12
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Robert G. Born Retreat Ceremony B-Roll, by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Cavalry Division
    Retreat Ceremony
    Fort Cavazos
    General of Maneuver
    Copper Field

