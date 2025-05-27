Brig. Gen. Robert G. Born was bid farewell by the 1st Cavalry Division with a retreat ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 3rd, 2025. Born served two years as the Deputy Commanding General of Maneuver. (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Dumas)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 14:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965276
|VIRIN:
|250604-A-UG808-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111045733
|Length:
|00:06:12
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Robert G. Born Retreat Ceremony B-Roll, by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.