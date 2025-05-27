Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KSF in Croatia

    CROATIA

    06.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Kosovo Security Force 1st Lt. Arelena Shala, executive officer of the Military Intelligence Company, Kosovo Security Force Headquarters, shares her experience during Exercise Laufer, part of Operation Immediate Response, at Josip Jović Barracks, Udbina, Croatia, June 4, 2025. Training alongside allied forces strengthens interoperability and fosters mutual learning among partner nations.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 14:08
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:03:12
    This work, KSF in Croatia, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

