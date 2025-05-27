Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 250th Birthday Army

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Elizabeth Szoke 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    The Defense Contract Management Agency team wishes the Army a happy 250th birthday.

    DCMA's dedicated workforce includes more than 150 soldiers, and almost half of its civilian team members are veterans who provide acquisition insight from the factory floor to the front lines, ensuring soldiers receive reliable equipment.

    So far in fiscal year 2025, DCMA delivered over 170,000 program items to the Army, consisting of combat vehicles, aircraft, aircraft engines, missiles, systems and more.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965270
    VIRIN: 250604-D-DU853-1001
    Filename: DOD_111045708
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    TAGS

    contracting
    acquisition
    Defense Contract Management Agency
    #ARMY250

