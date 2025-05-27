Happy 250th Birthday Army

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Defense Contract Management Agency team wishes the Army a happy 250th birthday.



DCMA's dedicated workforce includes more than 150 soldiers, and almost half of its civilian team members are veterans who provide acquisition insight from the factory floor to the front lines, ensuring soldiers receive reliable equipment.



So far in fiscal year 2025, DCMA delivered over 170,000 program items to the Army, consisting of combat vehicles, aircraft, aircraft engines, missiles, systems and more.