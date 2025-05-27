Class 25-04 candidates arrive at the U.S. Air Force Warrant Officer Training School for day one of their 8-week training program at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 03, 2025. WOTS is a in-residence accessions program designed to educate and train candidates with specialized knowledge and technical skills on how to serve as technical advisors to command leadership in their future roles as warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Damien Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965269
|VIRIN:
|250603-F-VY241-1040
|Filename:
|DOD_111045692
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WOTS Class 25-04 Day One, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.