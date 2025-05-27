Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Class 25-04 candidates arrive at the U.S. Air Force Warrant Officer Training School for day one of their 8-week training program at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 03, 2025. WOTS is a in-residence accessions program designed to educate and train candidates with specialized knowledge and technical skills on how to serve as technical advisors to command leadership in their future roles as warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Damien Thomas)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 13:59
    This work, WOTS Class 25-04 Day One, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

