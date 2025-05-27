WOTS Class 25-04 Day One

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Class 25-04 candidates arrive at the U.S. Air Force Warrant Officer Training School for day one of their 8-week training program at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 03, 2025. WOTS is a in-residence accessions program designed to educate and train candidates with specialized knowledge and technical skills on how to serve as technical advisors to command leadership in their future roles as warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Damien Thomas)