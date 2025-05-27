Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    115th MPs in Croatia

    CROATIA

    05.31.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Noah Rooney, a military police officer with the 200th Military Police Company, 115th Military Police Battalion, Maryland Army National Guard, discusses his experience during Operation Immediate Response at Red Lands Training Area in Knin, Croatia, on May 31, 2025. Building partnerships with foreign allies enhances interoperability for future missions.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 14:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 965267
    VIRIN: 250531-A-PT551-7079
    Filename: DOD_111045670
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: HR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 115th MPs in Croatia, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

