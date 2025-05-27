115th MPs in Croatia

U.S. Army Spc. Tajree Woodhouse, a military police officer with the 200th Military Police Company, 115th Military Police Battalion, Maryland Army National Guard, discusses his experience during Operation Immediate Response at Red Lands Training Area in Knin, Croatia, on May 31, 2025. Building partnerships with foreign allies enhances interoperability for future missions.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 14:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|965266
|VIRIN:
|250531-A-PT551-8252
|Filename:
|DOD_111045658
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|HR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
