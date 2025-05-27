Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    115th MP in Croatia

    CROATIA

    06.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Pvt. Ali Tekeli, a military police officer with the 200th Military Police Company, 115th Military Police Battalion, Maryland Army National Guard, discusses his experience during Operation Immediate Response at Red Lands Training Area in Knin, Croatia, on June 1, 2025. Building partnerships with foreign allies enhances interoperability for future missions.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 14:06
    Location: HR

    We Are NATO
    DefenderEurope
    Sword of Freedom
    Immediate Response

