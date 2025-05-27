TAP Expo Prepares and connects Army Soldiers with Professional Opportunities Outside Military Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Transition Assistance Program's Exposition is held annually for Soldiers, their spouses, dependents, and retirees in the local community. The Transition Assistance Program is mandated for military members transitioning out of the armed forces, aimed to prepare and connect Soldiers with opportunities for successful personal and professional career achievement.

(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)