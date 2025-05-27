Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAP Expo Prepares and connects Army Soldiers with Professional Opportunities Outside Military Service

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Transition Assistance Program's Exposition is held annually for Soldiers, their spouses, dependents, and retirees in the local community. The Transition Assistance Program is mandated for military members transitioning out of the armed forces, aimed to prepare and connect Soldiers with opportunities for successful personal and professional career achievement.
    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 12:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965252
    VIRIN: 250522-A-PT036-7907
    PIN: 0011
    Filename: DOD_111045192
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    This work, TAP Expo Prepares and connects Army Soldiers with Professional Opportunities Outside Military Service, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

