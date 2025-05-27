The Transition Assistance Program's Exposition is held annually for Soldiers, their spouses, dependents, and retirees in the local community. The Transition Assistance Program is mandated for military members transitioning out of the armed forces, aimed to prepare and connect Soldiers with opportunities for successful personal and professional career achievement.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 12:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|965252
|VIRIN:
|250522-A-PT036-7907
|PIN:
|0011
|Filename:
|DOD_111045192
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TAP Expo Prepares and connects Army Soldiers with Professional Opportunities Outside Military Service, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.