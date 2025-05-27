Soldiers with the Guam Army National Guard lead medical training with Philippine Reservists in Cavite, Philippines, May 21, 2025. The engagement was part of the National Guard State Partnership Program, which links U.S. states with partner nations to build military-to-military relationships and increase interoperability. This exchange marked over 25 years of cooperation between Guam and the Philippines, and focused on tactical combat casualty care and small-unit movement techniques. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 10:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|965239
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-AW306-4117
|Filename:
|DOD_111045026
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Guam Army National Guard and Philippine military conduct State Partnership Program medical exchange, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.