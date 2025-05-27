Guam Army National Guard and Philippine military conduct State Partnership Program medical exchange

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the Guam Army National Guard lead medical training with Philippine Reservists in Cavite, Philippines, May 21, 2025. The engagement was part of the National Guard State Partnership Program, which links U.S. states with partner nations to build military-to-military relationships and increase interoperability. This exchange marked over 25 years of cooperation between Guam and the Philippines, and focused on tactical combat casualty care and small-unit movement techniques. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)