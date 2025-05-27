Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Army National Guard and Philippine military conduct State Partnership Program medical exchange

    PHILIPPINES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with the Guam Army National Guard lead medical training with Philippine Reservists in Cavite, Philippines, May 21, 2025. The engagement was part of the National Guard State Partnership Program, which links U.S. states with partner nations to build military-to-military relationships and increase interoperability. This exchange marked over 25 years of cooperation between Guam and the Philippines, and focused on tactical combat casualty care and small-unit movement techniques. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    SPP
    State Partnership Program (SPP)
    Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)
    Guam National Guard

