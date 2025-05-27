Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day Ruck March

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    05.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Joel Manzano 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conduct a ruck march for Memorial Day at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, May 26, 2025. The march was conducted in remembrance of fallen service members. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joel Manzano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 11:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965238
    VIRIN: 250526-Z-EF563-2001
    Filename: DOD_111045020
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: SALINAS, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Ruck March, by SGT Joel Manzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download