Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conduct a ruck march for Memorial Day at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, May 26, 2025. The march was conducted in remembrance of fallen service members. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joel Manzano)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 11:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965238
|VIRIN:
|250526-Z-EF563-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111045020
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Ruck March, by SGT Joel Manzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
