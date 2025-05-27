Balkan Sentinel Interenational Live Fire Excerise Opening Ceremony

U.S. Soldiers participate in the opening ceremony for the international live-fire exercise portion of Balkan Sentinel alongside Italian, Romanian, and Bulgarian forces at Korent Training Area, Bulgaria, June 4, 2025. The Bulgarian national exercise, Balkan Sentinel, will be linked to Immediate Response 25 and consists of a battalion from U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, one Forward Land Forces (FLF) multinational battlegroup and the Bulgarian Land Force Command conducting a battalion-level live-fire exercise at Novo Selo TA and Koren TA. The FLF is one of eight battlegroups contributing to NATO’s forward presence and is hosted by Bulgaria, with Italy being the framework nation. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 12:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965237
|VIRIN:
|250604-A-RE759-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111045008
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|KOREN TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
