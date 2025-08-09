Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 8th POG Best Squad

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Alegria, Sgt. Shawn McGinnis, Pfc. Royal Latham and Spc. Branden Philhower

    8th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne)

    Soldiers from the 8th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) compete in the Best Squad Competition, on Fort Bragg, NC, May 19-22, 2025. The multi-day event tests physical fitness, combat readiness, and teamwork to identify the unit's most cohesive capable squad. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Alegria, Sgt. Shawn McGinnis, Sgt. Malik Abdul, Spc. Branden Philhower, Pfc. Royal Latham, Joel Colon, and Wayne Robinson)

