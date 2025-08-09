2025 8th POG Best Squad

Soldiers from the 8th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) compete in the Best Squad Competition, on Fort Bragg, NC, May 19-22, 2025. The multi-day event tests physical fitness, combat readiness, and teamwork to identify the unit's most cohesive capable squad. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Alegria, Sgt. Shawn McGinnis, Sgt. Malik Abdul, Spc. Branden Philhower, Pfc. Royal Latham, Joel Colon, and Wayne Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 10:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965235
|VIRIN:
|250522-A-HV314-6056
|Filename:
|DOD_111044918
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
