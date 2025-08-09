2025 8th POG Best Squad

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 8th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) compete in the Best Squad Competition, on Fort Bragg, NC, May 19-22, 2025. The multi-day event tests physical fitness, combat readiness, and teamwork to identify the unit's most cohesive capable squad. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Alegria, Sgt. Shawn McGinnis, Sgt. Malik Abdul, Spc. Branden Philhower, Pfc. Royal Latham, Joel Colon, and Wayne Robinson)