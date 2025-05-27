Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REEL: 52nd EOD Group Conducts Live Demolition Exercise in Greece during Immediate Response 25

    PETROCHORI TRAINING AREA, GREECE

    05.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 723rd Ordnance Company, 184th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Battalion, 52nd EOD Group, 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, conduct live demolition exercises during Immediate Response 25 at Petrochori Training Area, Greece, May 29, 2025. The training focused hands-on familiarization with safe and effective demolition procedures. U.S. Army video footage captured by Antonio Bedin.

    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.

    (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 10:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965227
    VIRIN: 250529-A-GR811-6812
    Filename: DOD_111044807
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: PETROCHORI TRAINING AREA, GR

