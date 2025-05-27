USNS Comfort Mass Casualty Exercise

250601-A-TN407-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 1, 2025) The Medical Training Team (MTT) aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort’s (T-AH 20) conducts a mass casualty exercise during Continuing Promise 2025, June 1, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led Mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)
