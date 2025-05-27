Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort Mass Casualty Exercise

    AT SEA

    06.01.2025

    Video by Spc. Ethan Mccubbins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250601-A-TN407-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 1, 2025) The Medical Training Team (MTT) aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort’s (T-AH 20) conducts a mass casualty exercise during Continuing Promise 2025, June 1, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led Mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)

    This work, USNS Comfort Mass Casualty Exercise, by SPC Ethan Mccubbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

