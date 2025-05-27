190th EN Battalion B&A Chemical Confidence Training

Soldiers assigned to the 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conducts a before and after video of a chemical confidence training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico on June 2, 2025. Soldiers were prepared and alert at all times during the training inside and outside the gas chamber.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 09:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965217
|VIRIN:
|250602-Z-EF563-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111044639
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
