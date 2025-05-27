190th EN Battalion B&A Chemical Confidence Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conducts a before and after video of a chemical confidence training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico on June 2, 2025. Soldiers were prepared and alert at all times during the training inside and outside the gas chamber.