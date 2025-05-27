Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    190th EN Battalion B&A Chemical Confidence Training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    06.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Joel Manzano 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conducts a before and after video of a chemical confidence training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico on June 2, 2025. Soldiers were prepared and alert at all times during the training inside and outside the gas chamber.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 09:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965217
    VIRIN: 250602-Z-EF563-2002
    Filename: DOD_111044639
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: SALINAS, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 190th EN Battalion B&A Chemical Confidence Training, by SGT Joel Manzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

