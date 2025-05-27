Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motorcycle Accident - MAJ Davis Story

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by Angela Grice 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    MAJ Davis, US Army Reserve Command, shares her firsthand experience with a motorcycle accident and how training and PPE saved her life.

    Location: US

    safety
    motorcycle safety
    Ground Safety
    Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
    motorcycle safety campaign
    motorcycle safety equipment

