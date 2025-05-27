Airpower Affords America Options

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



General David W. Allvin, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, describes how traits inherent to the U.S. Air Force uniquely position the service to offer scalable options to the President and Secretary of Defense during both competition and conflict. Because of the service’s speed, agility, responsiveness, and lethality, the U.S. Air Force offers a range of options ranging from rapid response to decisive victory.