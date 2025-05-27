Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower Affords America Options

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Ian Connors, Airman 1st Class Chloee Helt, James Jones, Senior Airman Jhobany Sanchez, Senior Airman Grace St. Pierre and Senior Airman Tyler Vinup

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    General David W. Allvin, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, describes how traits inherent to the U.S. Air Force uniquely position the service to offer scalable options to the President and Secretary of Defense during both competition and conflict. Because of the service’s speed, agility, responsiveness, and lethality, the U.S. Air Force offers a range of options ranging from rapid response to decisive victory.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 08:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965209
    VIRIN: 250522-F-F3224-1001
    PIN: 250021
    Filename: DOD_111044430
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

    CSAF
    boxer
    USAF
    lethality

