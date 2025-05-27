Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition CBRN Lane

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Best Squad competitors conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) lanes at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, June 4, 2025. The Eighth Army’s Best Squad Competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat related events including individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Pomare Te'o Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 07:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965202
    VIRIN: 250604-A-EM935-7754
    Filename: DOD_111044269
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    TAGS

    IMCOM-P, 8ABestSquad, 8ABSC, BSC2025, ArmyBestSquad, EighthArmy

