Best Squad competitors conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) lanes at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, June 4, 2025. The Eighth Army’s Best Squad Competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat related events including individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Pomare Te'o Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 07:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965202
|VIRIN:
|250604-A-EM935-7754
|Filename:
|DOD_111044269
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition CBRN Lane, by SGT Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
