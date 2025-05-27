Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle of Midway

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Seaman Gladjimi Balisage 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    The Battle of Midway, fought from 4 - 7 June 1942, directly shaped the future of the U.S. Navy, making ships like USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) possible. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 08:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965200
    VIRIN: 250603-N-IQ220-1001
    Filename: DOD_111044260
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Midway, by SN Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Battle of Midway
    instagram
    Reel
    USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78)
    World War II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download