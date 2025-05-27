Multinational soldiers assigned to the NATO-led KFOR mission completed the Norwegian Foot March on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. The Norwegian Foot March requires soldiers to march 30 km’s with an 11kg rucksack within a designated time, depending on the candidates’ age group and gender. The march was first held in 1915 as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian Army, with the goal being to move a large number of troops over a great distance and have them be combat-ready even after completing the march.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 07:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965199
|VIRIN:
|250517-A-HY815-9398
|Filename:
|DOD_111044254
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR Soldiers Complete Norwegian Foot March, by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.