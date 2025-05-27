KFOR Soldiers Complete Norwegian Foot March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Multinational soldiers assigned to the NATO-led KFOR mission completed the Norwegian Foot March on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. The Norwegian Foot March requires soldiers to march 30 km’s with an 11kg rucksack within a designated time, depending on the candidates’ age group and gender. The march was first held in 1915 as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian Army, with the goal being to move a large number of troops over a great distance and have them be combat-ready even after completing the march.