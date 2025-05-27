Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR Soldiers Complete Norwegian Foot March

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    05.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational soldiers assigned to the NATO-led KFOR mission completed the Norwegian Foot March on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. The Norwegian Foot March requires soldiers to march 30 km’s with an 11kg rucksack within a designated time, depending on the candidates’ age group and gender. The march was first held in 1915 as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian Army, with the goal being to move a large number of troops over a great distance and have them be combat-ready even after completing the march.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 07:42
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Soldiers Complete Norwegian Foot March, by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    National Guard
    StrongerTogether

