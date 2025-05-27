Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    KFOR Aviation, Engineer elements conduct obstacle course tower emplacement

    CAMP VRELO, KOSOVO

    06.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational engineer and U.S. aviation soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led KFOR mission conducted a sling load aerial emplacement of the final obstacle on the recently completed 27 event obstacle course at Camp Vrelo, Kosovo. Camp Vrelo is a Kosovo Police base and is home to multiple KFOR exercises annually, including the KFOR Best Squad Competition and Golden Sabre Exercise. KFOR soldiers have been working on renovations to Camp Vrelo for the past six months, including the obstacle course, as a way to support all communities living and working in Kosovo.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 07:29
    Location: CAMP VRELO, ZZ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Aviation, Engineer elements conduct obstacle course tower emplacement, by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    National Guard
    StrongerTogether
    StrongerTogethe

