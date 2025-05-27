KFOR Aviation, Engineer elements conduct obstacle course tower emplacement

Multinational engineer and U.S. aviation soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led KFOR mission conducted a sling load aerial emplacement of the final obstacle on the recently completed 27 event obstacle course at Camp Vrelo, Kosovo. Camp Vrelo is a Kosovo Police base and is home to multiple KFOR exercises annually, including the KFOR Best Squad Competition and Golden Sabre Exercise. KFOR soldiers have been working on renovations to Camp Vrelo for the past six months, including the obstacle course, as a way to support all communities living and working in Kosovo.
|06.04.2025
|06.04.2025 07:29
|Package
|965197
|250604-A-HY815-9848
|DOD_111044241
|00:01:00
|CAMP VRELO, ZZ
|0
|0
