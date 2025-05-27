Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets Danelson and Amstutz, USMA, Army250 Shout-out

    KAVADARCI, NORTH MACEDONIA

    06.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Cadets Connor Danelson and Nicholas Amstutz, United States Military Academy, give the U.S. Army a shout out in Kavadarci, North Macedonia, June 1, 2025, wishing the U.S. Army a happy birthday.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 06:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 965193
    VIRIN: 250601-A-UE565-1234
    Filename: DOD_111044134
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: KAVADARCI, MK

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets Danelson and Amstutz, USMA, Army250 Shout-out, by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMA
    StrongerTogether
    ARMY250

