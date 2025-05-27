Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Martin, 21st TSC, Army250 Shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAVADARCI, NORTH MACEDONIA

    06.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Martin, a Soldier from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, gives a shout-out on June 1, 2025, in Kavadarci, North Macedonia, wishing the U.S. Army a happy 250th birthday, which is June 14.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 06:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 965189
    VIRIN: 250601-A-UE565-1233
    Filename: DOD_111044110
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: KAVADARCI, MK

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Martin, 21st TSC, Army250 Shout-out, by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shout-out
    21TSC
    Strong Europe
    StrongerTogether
    ARMY250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download