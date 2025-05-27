Maritime Security Conference 2025 Dynamic Opening Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dynamic video used for the opening of the Maritime Security Conference 2025, hosted by the world’s largest naval partnership Combined Maritime Forces, headquartered in Manama, Bahrain. During the conference, attendees reviewed initiatives and accomplishments over the previous 12 months, discussed strategy for the coming years, and coordinated CMF Coalition Task Force plans for enhancing regional maritime security and partnerships in the future.



Video is created from original products produced by Combined Maritime Forces throughout 2024-2025.