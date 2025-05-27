Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Security Conference 2025 Dynamic Opening Video

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.07.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Christopher J Krucke 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    Dynamic video used for the opening of the Maritime Security Conference 2025, hosted by the world’s largest naval partnership Combined Maritime Forces, headquartered in Manama, Bahrain. During the conference, attendees reviewed initiatives and accomplishments over the previous 12 months, discussed strategy for the coming years, and coordinated CMF Coalition Task Force plans for enhancing regional maritime security and partnerships in the future.

    Video is created from original products produced by Combined Maritime Forces throughout 2024-2025.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 03:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965184
    VIRIN: 250308-N-CK669-1001
    Filename: DOD_111043938
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: MANAMA, BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maritime Security Conference 2025 Dynamic Opening Video, by CPO Christopher J Krucke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MSC
    Combined Maritime Forces
    CMF
    readytogether
    Maritime Security Conference 2025

