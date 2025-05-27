Maritime Security Conference 2025 Dynamic Opening Video

Dynamic video used for the opening of the Maritime Security Conference 2025, hosted by the world’s largest naval partnership Combined Maritime Forces, headquartered in Manama, Bahrain. During the conference, attendees reviewed initiatives and accomplishments over the previous 12 months, discussed strategy for the coming years, and coordinated CMF Coalition Task Force plans for enhancing regional maritime security and partnerships in the future.
Video is created from original products produced by Combined Maritime Forces throughout 2024-2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 03:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965184
|VIRIN:
|250308-N-CK669-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111043938
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
