    8th Civil Engineer Squadron CBRN training

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2025

    Video by Cpl. Marie Paul 

    AFN Kunsan

    Airmen with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight conducted a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear defense training session at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 03, 2025. The exercise covered a CBRN response from beginning to end, where they set out detection points, monitored and discovered simulated pollution. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Marie Paul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 01:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 965180
    VIRIN: 250603-A-YZ340-1001
    Filename: DOD_111043922
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron CBRN training, by CPL Marie Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    CBRN
    8th Fighter Wing Civil Engineer Squadron

