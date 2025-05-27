386th ELRS tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965179" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen guide the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leadership team through a tour of aerial port operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 14, 2025. The squadron showcased the processes and procedures of cargo and passenger movement through The Gateway of the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)