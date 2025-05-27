Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th ELRS tour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen guide the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leadership team through a tour of aerial port operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 14, 2025. The squadron showcased the processes and procedures of cargo and passenger movement through The Gateway of the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 02:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965179
    VIRIN: 250514-F-MC101-1001
    Filename: DOD_111043920
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th ELRS tour, by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    #readiness
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    #contentcollectionweek

