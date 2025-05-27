Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Kasarskis relinquished command of the 8th Fighter Wing to U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke during a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea on May 30, 2025. Having previously served in various roles at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Gaetke is well-versed in the Korean peninsula’s unique operational environment and how to achieve strategic effects through airpower to defend the base, accept follow on forces and take the fight north. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 23:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 965160
    VIRIN: 250602-F-NJ333-1001
    Filename: DOD_111043793
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony, by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

