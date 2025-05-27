8th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965160" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Kasarskis relinquished command of the 8th Fighter Wing to U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke during a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea on May 30, 2025. Having previously served in various roles at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Gaetke is well-versed in the Korean peninsula’s unique operational environment and how to achieve strategic effects through airpower to defend the base, accept follow on forces and take the fight north. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)