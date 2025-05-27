8th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Kasarskis relinquished command of the 8th Fighter Wing to U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke during a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea on May 30, 2025. Having previously served in various roles at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Gaetke is well-versed in the Korean peninsula’s unique operational environment and how to achieve strategic effects through airpower to defend the base, accept follow on forces and take the fight north. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 23:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|965160
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-NJ333-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111043793
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
