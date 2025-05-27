Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    District 13 Hype Video 2025

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan Garlic-Jackson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Units throughout the U.S. Coast Guard's 13th District area of responsibility stand watch 24 hours a day seven days a week. These units encompass more than 460,000 square miles of Pacific Ocean and save an average of 260 lives a year. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 23:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965156
    VIRIN: 250603-G-GJ258-1001
    Filename: DOD_111043784
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    USCG
    Oregon
    District 13
    Sector Colmbia River

