District 13 Hype Video 2025

Units throughout the U.S. Coast Guard's 13th District area of responsibility stand watch 24 hours a day seven days a week. These units encompass more than 460,000 square miles of Pacific Ocean and save an average of 260 lives a year. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)
