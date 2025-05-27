KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT inserts into the Babuyan Island chain and conducts SUAS operations (BRoll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, insert into the Babuyan Islands via MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions with the VXE30 Stalker Unmanned Aerial System during the Maritime Key Terrain Security Operation as a part of Exercise KAMANDAG 9 in the Babuyan Island chain, Philippines, May 28, 2025. The MKTSO involved elements of 3d MLR and Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10 inserting via air into various islands in the Batanes and Babuyan Island chains in order to rehearse securing and defending key maritime terrain with the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System. KAMANDAG 9 is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)