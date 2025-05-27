Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT inserts into the Babuyan Island chain and conducts SUAS operations (BRoll)

    BABUYAN ISLANDS, PHILIPPINES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, insert into the Babuyan Islands via MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions with the VXE30 Stalker Unmanned Aerial System during the Maritime Key Terrain Security Operation as a part of Exercise KAMANDAG 9 in the Babuyan Island chain, Philippines, May 28, 2025. The MKTSO involved elements of 3d MLR and Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10 inserting via air into various islands in the Batanes and Babuyan Island chains in order to rehearse securing and defending key maritime terrain with the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System. KAMANDAG 9 is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    Location: BABUYAN ISLANDS, PH

    TAGS

    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    #FriendsPartnersAllies
    #Philippines
    #Kamandag
    #3d MLR

