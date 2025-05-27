Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition Ruck March

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Eight squads compete against each other in a 6 mile ruck march as part of Eighth Army's Best Squad Competition on Rodriguez Live Fire Complex at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 3, 2025. The Eighth Army's Best Squad Competition recognizes the most elite squads that are made up of Soldiers who demonstrate the highest level of esprit de corps and showcase proficiency in warrior combat skills. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 21:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965154
    VIRIN: 250603-A-KP870-1991
    Filename: DOD_111043698
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR

    This work, 2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition Ruck March, by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    eightharmy
    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2025
    8ABestSquad
    8ABSC

