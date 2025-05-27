2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition Ruck March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Eight squads compete against each other in a 6 mile ruck march as part of Eighth Army's Best Squad Competition on Rodriguez Live Fire Complex at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 3, 2025. The Eighth Army's Best Squad Competition recognizes the most elite squads that are made up of Soldiers who demonstrate the highest level of esprit de corps and showcase proficiency in warrior combat skills. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)