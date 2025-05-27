Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For King And Country

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Douglas Carroll 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    For King and Country is a compelling documentary that follows DKI APCSS Alumni of the Year 2023 and Tongan diplomat Viliami Lolohea’s visionary pursuit of addressing Tonga’s critical infrastructure needs through innovation rooted in culture and resilience. Faced with rising construction costs and material scarcity, he pioneers the use of ferronickel slag—a sustainable alternative to sand—transforming it into a national solution for housing, roads, and water access. Endorsed by His Majesty and embraced by communities, the project exemplifies how locally led innovation can deliver scalable impact. This story invites all to support a proven model for sustainable development, climate adaptation, and economic empowerment across the Pacific. (U.S. Department of Defense Video by Doug Carroll)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 21:46
    Length: 00:23:47
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    Tonga
    infastructure
    DKI APCSS
    resileince
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia- Pacific Center for Security Studies

