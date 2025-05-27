video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For King and Country is a compelling documentary that follows DKI APCSS Alumni of the Year 2023 and Tongan diplomat Viliami Lolohea’s visionary pursuit of addressing Tonga’s critical infrastructure needs through innovation rooted in culture and resilience. Faced with rising construction costs and material scarcity, he pioneers the use of ferronickel slag—a sustainable alternative to sand—transforming it into a national solution for housing, roads, and water access. Endorsed by His Majesty and embraced by communities, the project exemplifies how locally led innovation can deliver scalable impact. This story invites all to support a proven model for sustainable development, climate adaptation, and economic empowerment across the Pacific. (U.S. Department of Defense Video by Doug Carroll)