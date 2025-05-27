For King and Country is a compelling documentary that follows DKI APCSS Alumni of the Year 2023 and Tongan diplomat Viliami Lolohea’s visionary pursuit of addressing Tonga’s critical infrastructure needs through innovation rooted in culture and resilience. Faced with rising construction costs and material scarcity, he pioneers the use of ferronickel slag—a sustainable alternative to sand—transforming it into a national solution for housing, roads, and water access. Endorsed by His Majesty and embraced by communities, the project exemplifies how locally led innovation can deliver scalable impact. This story invites all to support a proven model for sustainable development, climate adaptation, and economic empowerment across the Pacific. (U.S. Department of Defense Video by Doug Carroll)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 21:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965152
|VIRIN:
|250602-D-GP332-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111043693
|Length:
|00:23:47
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, For King And Country, by Douglas Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.