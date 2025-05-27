Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART: LCACs, Marines Embark USS Harpers Ferry

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon and Sgt. Patrick Katz

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct an open-water transit on a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 30, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon and Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 20:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965146
    VIRIN: 250530-M-HU496-2001
    Filename: DOD_111043640
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUART: LCACs, Marines Embark USS Harpers Ferry, by SSgt Dylan Chagnon and Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    15th MEU, ACU 5, LCAC, Integration, Amphibious

