U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicles attached to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct an open-water transit after disembarking the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, May 31, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Maine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon and Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 20:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965144
|VIRIN:
|250531-M-PO838-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111043635
|Length:
|00:04:21
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART: ACVs Return to Camp Pendleton, by SSgt Dylan Chagnon and Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.