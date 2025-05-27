QUART: ACVs Return to Camp Pendleton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicles attached to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct an open-water transit after disembarking the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, May 31, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Maine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon and Sgt. Patrick Katz)