60th SFS trains U.S. Airmen on M-4

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing train on the M-4 carbine at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 19, 2025. The 60th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance section trains more than 6,200 Airmen annually on a variety of weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Kenneth Abbate)