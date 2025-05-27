U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing train on the M-4 carbine at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 19, 2025. The 60th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance section trains more than 6,200 Airmen annually on a variety of weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 19:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965135
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-OY799-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111043512
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th SFS trains U.S. Airmen on M-4, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
