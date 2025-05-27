Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th SFS trains U.S. Airmen on M-4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing train on the M-4 carbine at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 19, 2025. The 60th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance section trains more than 6,200 Airmen annually on a variety of weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Kenneth Abbate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 19:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965135
    VIRIN: 250519-F-OY799-2001
    Filename: DOD_111043512
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th SFS trains U.S. Airmen on M-4, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen; USAF; 60 SFS; M-4 carbine; b-roll

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download