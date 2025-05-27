Medic Rodeo 2025 video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965134" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 27th Special Operations Wing hosted the 16th annual Medic Rodeo at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, from May 12–15, 2025. Eighteen teams from across the Air Force traveled to the Steadfast Line to participate in several days of training scenarios.