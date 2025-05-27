Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medic Rodeo 2025 video

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Gottschling and Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess

    27th Special Operations Wing

    The 27th Special Operations Wing hosted the 16th annual Medic Rodeo at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, from May 12–15, 2025. Eighteen teams from across the Air Force traveled to the Steadfast Line to participate in several days of training scenarios.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 18:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965134
    VIRIN: 250530-F-TY445-1001
    Filename: DOD_111043418
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

